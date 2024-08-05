CHILDLINE: NSPCC’s Techosaurus designed to make online safety conversations as easy as possible

The NSPCC's Techosaurus has been created to help keep children safe when online.

Thanks to the internet, children can learn new things, connect with friends and family, and have fun.

But the internet can be a place where they are open to serious risk, so it's important to have conversations on how to explore the online world safely.

Talking about online safety can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. The NSPCC’s Techosaurus has been designed to make these conversations as easy as possible for you and your child.

Aimed at little ones who are starting to use technology, Techosaurus keeps the conversation around online safety positive, helping children form healthy online habits, routines and behaviours from a young age, and building online safety skills.

Childline counsellors hear every day from children in the North East and across the country who have had upsetting experiences online. We know it’s important to listen to your child and give young people a chance to talk about what they're experiencing online.

A 12-year-old girl told counsellors: “My friend sent me a link to a website about a celebrity who killed themselves and I can’t stop thinking about it.

“The site was making jokes about suicide and showed videos of it. I know I shouldn’t have watched it and now it’s making me have horrible thoughts all the time. I tried to talk to my parents, but they just tell me to stay off my phone.”

Talking regularly with your child can help keep them safe online. Having this conversation prepares your child from an early age, so they can safely explore the internet and know who to speak to if things go wrong.

By making it part of a daily discussion, you can help your child feel relaxed so if they have any worries about online safety, they're more likely to talk to you about it.

Childline can support young people if they are upset by anything they’ve seen online, but knowing they can speak to their parents without fear of judgement is also hugely important.

To find out more or download a Techosaurus activity pack, go to the NSPCC website or search online for ‘NSPCC Techosaurus’.