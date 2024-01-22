Childline relies on donations for most of its funding, so everything from small workplace bake sales to mountainous marathons are vital to supporting our service.

The NSPCC Number Day is an important fundraiser for the charity.

Far less challenging than a marathon, but equally vital for supporting the work of the NSPCC, is the charity’s annual Number Day.

Held in schools across the region on Friday, February 2, Number Day encourages children to engage with and enjoy maths through fundraising and offers free curriculum-based activities to schools to help them liven up their lessons while supporting the NSPCC.

Since Number Day was first launched in 2000, it has raised millions of pounds for the NSPCC, with thousands of schools getting involved every year. Last year, Number Day raised an incredible £400,000, and we’re looking for even more schools to take part this year.

Once again, we’ll be supported by veteran children’s TV presenter and maths enthusiast Johnny Ball, who wants to celebrate the joy of learning mathematics while supporting a great cause, and everyone who registers can access online resources.

These include brand new activities, games and quizzes which support the curriculum while making maths fun – basically, it’s maths, but not as you know it.

Schools can sign up through the NSPCC website and will receive fundraising tips and ideas to help pupils raise money, like ‘Buddy’s Key Challenge’ and ‘Dress up for Digits’, where children are invited to dress up to help liven up lessons while raising essential funds for the charity.

Every pound raised through fundraising events like Number Day can really make a difference to the children and young people who contact our Childline service every day.

We’re here for children around the clock, but we can’t be here without the support of fundraisers of all ages across the country.

On average, a young person contacts Childline every 45 seconds. The service itself costs around £30,000 every day to run, and while a call is absolutely free for young people, it costs roughly £4 to answer every call.