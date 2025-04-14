Childline: Netflix series Adolescence's troubling themes are all too real for young people

Misogynistic content is damaging girls' confidence and exposing them to dangerous situations both inside and outside of relationships.

The recent Netflix series Adolescence shared disturbing themes including how the online world can bombard children with harmful content, like extreme misogyny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the series is a work of fiction, its troubling themes are all too real, and its success has done much to lead a discussion about the dangers young people face.

Contacts to Childline are showing how misogynistic content is damaging girls' confidence and exposing them to dangerous situations both inside and outside of relationships. NSPCC data shows four in five victims of online grooming cases are girls, and that girls are more likely to receive unwanted sexual imagery online and to have their images shared without consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are also hearing from boys who tell us they’re feeling lost, stigmatised and nervous about how they’re supposed to interact with girls.

Our Childline counsellors hear regularly from young people who have experienced misogyny online and even in school, including figures like Andrew Tate and the stereotypes he encourages.

One 13-year-old girl told Childline: “All the boys in my class talk about him and they are so influenced by him. They started picking on me and some of my friends because we are girls wanting to become things that ‘aren’t for women’.

“It’s made me feel like I’ll never get into my chosen field, considering people like them will be in the future generation. I hate it so much, but I know I can’t do anything to stop it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, simply banning under-16s from social media is not the answer and could drive them to less secure spaces where they face even greater risks.

The Government and Ofcom need to ensure the online world is properly regulated and safe for children, but parents or carers who are worried about their child’s online experience play a role too.

Ensuring your child feels comfortable discussing their online experience without fear of punishment or the threat of device removal is important, as it encourages them to come to you when they encounter something upsetting.

Take an interest in the apps, games and platforms they use, asking them to show you how they work and what they enjoy about them. Make sure you look together at security measures so they feel involved in decisions being made about their usage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And make sure your child knows they can speak to Childline if they’re worried about anything and nervous about speaking to you or a teacher. Our counsellors are available around the clock to offer support and guidance no matter what young people are going through.