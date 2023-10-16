CHILDLINE: More than half of our counselling sessions last year focused on mental health

A mother and her young son relaxing by doing yoga together.

Over 105,000 sessions on mental and emotional health and wellbeing took place in 2022/23 and of these sessions more than 30,000 were specifically related to stress and anxiety.

Our counsellors are here around the clock for children who are struggling with their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Childline will also always be a safe place for anyone under the age of 19 to turn to if they need help. Last year, our hardworking and caring counsellors delivered almost 200,000 counselling sessions with around 75% of these taking place online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and carers wanting to support a young person can let them know they’re there for them. Try to remain patient and calm, even if their behaviour is upsetting. Recognising their feelings are valid will let them know it is okay for them to be open and honest about their emotions.

Looking at healthy ways to cope together, like yoga, breathing exercises or mindfulness – can be helpful. There are examples on the Childline website, including our Calm Zone, where young people can explore which options or exercises might work best for them.

Mental health concerns can spark feelings of loneliness sometimes and so it could be helpful for young people to speak to their peers about their experiences on the moderated message boards on the Childline website. On this platform, they can talk about any subject that is upsetting them, in a safe and moderated environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a young person feels they have a network of support, whether that’s in school with their peers, at home or through organisations like Childline, it helps them take the first steps to addressing these struggles and can set a course for a more positive future.