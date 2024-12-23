Childline: Lights on the houses and carols in the air do not make young people’s troubles or worries disappear

Young people still face the same difficulties over the festive period as they do throughout the year. Photo posed by model

With Christmas just days away, the NSPCC’s Childline service is preparing to speak to hundreds of children every day throughout the festive period.

Last year, the NSPCC service delivered almost 5,500 counselling sessions to children and young people over the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ (December 24, 2023 to January 4, 2024), an average of around 450 a day.

As throughout the rest of the year, problems with mental health and wellbeing were the main reason why children and young people contact Childline over Christmas, but counsellors also heard about seasonal worries too.

Lights on the houses and carols in the air do not make young people’s troubles or worries disappear. They still face the same difficulties over the festive period as they have throughout the year, and Childline is always available to offer the same support and help they need, even on Christmas Day.

Young people were emotional about facing their first Christmas without a loved one, some were worried about family arguments, adults consuming alcohol, feeling pressured to eat more than normal.

Others said they were worried about money, felt guilt or jealousy about the presents they receive, and some said they missed the support networks, friends and counsellors from school during the holidays.

An 18-year-old girl told Childline: “I can’t deal with my dad when he’s drinking. He promised me 2023 would be the year he’d quit but it was all lies. He drank a whole pack of beers on Christmas day and was blind drunk. I feel so alone – it’s like I don’t exist to him anymore.”

Childline bases across the UK filled with both staff and volunteers will be in operation throughout the Christmas period to ensure someone is at the end of a phone or private message whenever a young person needs support.

Whatever the issue or concern is, their empathy and support will ensure any child who has questions or needs help this Christmas will be able to reach someone.

Someone who will listen to them, reassure them, make them feel less alone or less frightened at what should be a magical time for children.