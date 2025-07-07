Childline: Help tackle loneliness and isolation during the school summer holidays

There are many reasons why children and young people can feel lonely and isolated during the school holidays. Photo posed by model

Last year, Childline delivered more than 4,500 counselling sessions to young people who felt lonely, with contacts in July and August higher than the average of 380 sessions per month.

Some children said they were worried about not seeing friends over the summer, others were concerned about being excluded from summer social activities, and some were worried about moving to a new school or year group after the holidays.

Our counsellors are preparing for an increase in contacts from lonely young people this summer, and it is important children understand there is a safe and confidential place to turn whenever they need it.

There are resources on the Childline website which can help children with their anxiety and wellbeing, and our counsellors are available around the clock to offer support to children.

The NSPCC is also supporting lonely young people through the free online text service, Building Connections.

This service is available to anyone from the aged nine to 19 and matches young people with a trained befriender for 11 sessions to help build their confidence and to manage feelings of loneliness and isolation.

If you are worried about a child, encourage them to speak openly about their feelings, try to understand without judgement, and help them find opportunities to connect with peers through hobbies, clubs, or activities.

Remind them of the positive things in their lives, but remember loneliness isn’t something that can be resolved with just one conversation. It can take time, so be patient and remind them that they can speak to Childline if they don’t want to speak about their feelings to you.

Encourage them to do something they enjoy – whether that’s listening to music, reading or drawing, small positive actions can make huge improvements to mood.

Most importantly, ensure they understand that it is always okay to ask for help. No matter what they are feeling, they can speak to a trusted adult, a teacher, a friend, or contact Childline – they do not have to go through it alone.

To refer a child to the Building Connections service, visit the NSPCC website.

Childline is available on 0800 1111 and online at Childline website.