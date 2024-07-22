CHILDLINE: Handy tips to help young people get through the school holidays

The Childline website has resources for activities to keep young people entertained and support their mental wellbeing.

As schools across the North East close for the long summer holidays, many children in the region will be looking forward to some respite from their studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For parents and carers, trying to find cost-effective ways of keeping their children occupied throughout the six-week period is by no means an easy situation, but we have some free tips and advice which might come in handy.

The Childline website www.childline.org.uk can also be an excellent resource for activities to keep young people entertained whilst also supporting their mental wellbeing. Click on the Toolbox tab on the homepage and you’ll find the Art Box and a section on Creative Ways to Make You Feel Better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as suggestions for activities, there are sections showing how to do origami and collages.

If your child prefers gaming, we have a large selection of free games to play including some retro ones that parents might enjoy too. Simply click the Games tab within the Toolbox section of the website to access Snake, Pong and more.

For children who enjoy physical activities we have yoga videos within our Calm Zone section of the Childline website. If they would benefit from some time away from screens, perhaps you could take a relaxing walk together in the fresh air and enjoy nature.

We also have activities for children with special educational needs or disabilities like the Build Your Happy Place game, where they can create their dream room with colourful furnishings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some children may struggle to socialise, their parents may have to work and they may find they’re struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness during the holidays. Mental health continues to be our top concern at Childline and we want children to know that they do not have to deal with this alone.

Our Childline counsellors are here for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone on 0800 1111 or online at www.childline.org.uk and they can contact them to chat about whatever they want. No worry is too big or small.