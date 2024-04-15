CHILDLINE: Guidance on helping children learn ways to manage their stress

Parents and children alike may find useful activities like the yoga helps relieve stress.

While it’s normal to feel stressed sometimes, experiencing it too often can have a long-lasting impact. More than 30,000 counselling sessions carried out by Childline with young people last year related specifically to stress and anxiety.

The pressure of looming exams, the cost-of-living crisis, and pressures at home or from friends can all contribute to these feelings, and that can leave anyone feeling overwhelmed, especially children.

As adults, there’s a lot we can do to support them. A good start is the Childline website, which has lots of tips and advice to help with any worries or concerns they may have, as well as the Calm Zone, designed specifically to help children manage their stress.

Parents and children alike may find useful activities, like the yoga videos or games including Build Your Happy Place. These little actions when done regularly can have a great impact. Perhaps on one day you could do a yoga video together, and another you could play one of the Calm Zone games.

It’s good to have regular informal conversations or ‘check-ins’ with your child to give you better insight into their wellbeing and how they’re feeling, and to help them speak up about their concerns.

Planning can be really beneficial in helping a child feel accomplished and able to rest when the time is right, and breaking down a big problem into smaller ones can help children to relax. Help them organise their days so they have time to revise or do chores, but also see their friends or take a break with their favourite TV show.

Childline is here for children and young people on 0800 1111 or they can use our one-to-one chat service at www.childline.org.uk. Children who use British Sign Language (BSL) can also contact us on our website.