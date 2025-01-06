Childline: Fundraising event Number Day encourages children to engage in and have fun with maths

Childline's fundraising event Number Day is aimed at schools, pupils and education settings across the UK.

Our Childline counsellors are here for children in our region and from the whole of the UK around the clock.

It would be impossible to be here the way that we are – 24/7 – without the support of NSPCC fundraisers here in the North East and from across the country.

Whether our supporters are hosting bake sales or jumble sales, running marathons or taking part in sponsored walks, every pound they raise helps the charity deliver a raft of different services, including Childline, that do so much for vulnerable children.

The next major fundraising event is Number Day – aimed at schools, pupils and education settings across the UK, it encourages more children to engage with and have fun with maths.

Number Day is one of the charity’s main annual fundraisers and will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Friday, February 7, having raised more than £3.8million in that time.

By encouraging children at nurseries and primary schools everywhere to take part in fun, free maths-related games and activities, Number Day aims to get classrooms across the country involved with learning and fundraising.

Funds raised from Number Day help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and Speak Out, Stay Safe, a programme which sees the charity visit primary schools and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried.

If you’re a teacher who wants to find out more about taking part in Number Day, go to the NSPCC website and search ‘Number Day’.

Our colleagues in the NSPCC’s Schools Service are also looking to hear from anyone in the region who might be interested in volunteering to share their vital Speak Out, Stay Safe messaging across the North East.

Free Number Day resources are already available to teachers at www.nspcc.org.uk/NumberDay, and anyone who wants to find out more about fundraising, challenges or other ways to support the NSPCC and Childline can go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​