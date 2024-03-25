CHILDLINE: ‘Find Your Calm’ campaign encourages children to seek help for mental health issues

‘Find Your Calm’ encourages children to seek help for mental health issues and reminds them that Childline is available 24/7 to provide support.

The counselling sessions focus on all kinds of worries and concerns, and last year more than 14,000 sessions were delivered to children on low moods or feelings of unhappiness. That’s nearly 40 counselling sessions per day with children who feel unhappy.

It is vital young people understand that Childline is here for all children with any concern, no matter how small they may seem. Our counsellors know how vital it is for young people to seek support when struggling with their mental health, because prolonged mental health issues can have a long-term impact on their lives.

Last week, with the support of Lidl GB, the NSPCC launched a new campaign to shine a light on this topic.

‘Find Your Calm’ encourages children to seek help for mental health issues and reminds them that Childline is available 24/7 to provide support.

Unhappiness was the second highest sub concern seen by the service under the main concern of ‘mental health’. Nearly 40% of these counselling sessions were with young people aged between 12 and 15.

Many of the young people who spoke to Childline on this topic were also concerned about issues such as loneliness, confidence, loss, and anxiety.

Every young person is different, and a new film launched with the campaign follows four teenagers talking through their own individual coping methods.

The Childline website offers advice on finding a coping method that works, from expressing feelings through writing, art or talking, making things more manageable, building a healthy routine, or just trying something new. These all help build confidence and self-esteem and help to lead to feeling happier and more content.

If a young person feels they have support – whether that’s talking to Childline, family at home or their friends at school – they can feel confident taking the first steps to addressing their struggles and setting a course for a more positive future.