CHILDLINE: Father’s Day can be difficult for some children and young people

Some of the gifts will be bought, some will be handmade, others will be painted, drawn or cooked with the help of a responsible older sibling, but they will all be presented with love.

But some young people might be experiencing very different emotions this Sunday. Perhaps this is their first Father’s Day since losing their dad. Maybe it’s their first with a new dad. Or maybe they’ve grown up never knowing their father.

Times like these can be difficult for children and young people to deal with. As shop windows and supermarkets are filled with their annual displays of Father’s Day gifts and merchandise, it can become harder to accept that maybe you don’t have the same sort of relationship with your father as society might expect.

The important thing for young people to remember in this situation – whether it’s Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, or Christmas – is that not everybody has the perfect family or stereotypical celebration.

Rather than feeling sad about what you might not have, try to take stock of what you do have. Don’t compare your relationships, families or celebrations with the ‘ideal’ advertised on television or on social media. Try to work with what you do have.

Our Childline counsellors are available around the clock to support children with whatever is worrying them.

They can also use the one-to-one chat service on the Childline website and visit the moderated Childline message boards where they can speak to other young people about their experiences and find out how others dealt with the same situation.

Last year, family relationships was one of the top five concerns raised by young people with our service.