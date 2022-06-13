Childline counsellors are available around the clock to speak to children and young people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a simple phone call to 0808 8005000, you can seek guidance or help with your concerns about a young person in confidence. Photo: PA

They might get in touch to discuss issues at school, problems with peers, or mental and emotional wellbeing concerns.

The reasons young people contact us vary from call to call, but they are all important to that young person at that point, so whatever they need to speak to us about, we’re here for them.

Something our counsellors hear about often from young people is children’s experiences of cruelty, and over the last year, we know that child cruelty offences have risen significantly across the country.

This week, the NSPCC released information from police forces across England which showed there were 25,617 offences recorded in 2021-22 – an average of 70 a day – which is a 25% rise from last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More locally, police forces in the North East and Cumbria recorded 3,833 offences in 2021-22 – an average of 10 per day, an 8% rise on the previous year.

There are lots of things which need to be done to improve this situation, such as a complete overhaul of the child protection system and political leadership from the very top of Government to ensure the right resources are in place to make this happen.

Until, and even after, that happens, our Childline counsellors will be here twenty-four hours a day to offer support and help to children and young people who have taken the first brave step to contact us about their situation.

But everyone has a role to play in helping to keep children and young people safe, and anyone reading this can do their part to ensure children in the North East and across the country can be safer.

Communities across the region can report any of their concerns about a child or young person – whether they’re a family member, neighbour, local shopkeeper or bus driver – to our colleagues at the NSPCC helpline.