CHILDLINE: Child sexual abuse is not a thing of the past and Childline will always be here to support child victims

The NSPCC Helpline has received more than 8,800 contacts from adults worried about child sexual abuse – a 6% increase on the previous year.

The seven-year inquiry was set up after the Jimmy Savile scandal revealed widespread abuse and inadequate safeguarding by institutions and organisations responsible for child welfare.

Its conclusions – published a year ago after evidence and testimonies from thousands of victims and survivors – made comprehensive recommendations to address endemic child sexual abuse.

Since the report was published, our colleagues on the NSPCC Helpline have received more than 8,800 contacts from adults worried about child sexual abuse – a 6% increase on the previous year. This equates to roughly one contact per hour.

One of IICSA’s key recommendations was to provide therapeutic support for victims of child sexual abuse, but this has not yet been moved forward by the Government.

We accept these things can take time. But it’s vital that the political will and investment is found to help the child protection, health and criminal justice systems to cope with unprecedented levels of reported abuse and to ensure all child victims have access to sufficient and specific support.

We want to see the Government commit to investing in this recommendation as soon as possible, as part of a full and coordinated response to IICSA that includes fundamental reform of the child protection system.

Our Childline counsellors will always be here for children who need support with their lives.

There are counsellors available on the phone to support children and young people around the clock every day of the year, and we can offer them guidance, advice or just a way to share their feelings if that is what they need.

The Childline website is also available around the clock and offers resources to young people no matter what they have experienced. It isn’t an alternative to the kind of therapy we’re calling for, but we make a huge difference to the lives of children when they need it most.