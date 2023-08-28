CHILDLINE: Changes to a child's mood or behaviour can be a sign - so talk openly in age-appropriate language about relationships

If your child feels uncomfortable speaking to you, they can visit the Childline website – www.childline.org.uk – for guidance and advice. Picture posed by models.

It can be a difficult topic for parents and carers to discuss, as it could feel as awkward or uncomfortable for them as for the young people. However, it’s vital that children know they can speak up if they’re concerned about something they’re experiencing.

It’s also important for parents and carers to watch out for signs of unhealthy relationships, such as becoming isolated and spending less time with family or friends, experience controlling behaviour, always needing to let the person know where they are or what they’re doing or having their social media accounts monitored.

Persistent changes to a child's mood or behaviour can also be a sign that something's wrong, so it’s important to talk openly in age-appropriate language about relationships.

It’s not just about in-person relationships either, as young people spend more time now than ever online. Sometimes they will be gaming with friends or people they know, but there will be times when they encounter players of all ages online.

This won’t always result in a child experiencing harm, but as with the wider internet, there will be occasions when people playing online games will be looking to cause harm to others or to children specifically.

There are many ways to make these conversations easier, like finding a good time to talk when your child is relaxed. If you’ve been watching a TV series or film which features a character in a relationship, ask your child what they think about the character’s relationship and if it’s healthy or unhealthy.

Remember not to rush the conversation and let your child talk to you in their own time. And if your child feels uncomfortable speaking to you, remind them they can visit the Childline website – www.childline.org.uk – for guidance and advice. They can also use the moderated message boards to speak to others their own age about how they’re feeling, which can be a big help.