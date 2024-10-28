Childline: Call for families to join in annual Walk for Children fundraiser

The Walk for Children fundraiser this year marks the fifth annual event, which supports NSPCC services including Childline.

This year marks the fifth annual Walk for Children, which supports NSPCC services including Childline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the first event in December 2020, people across the UK have been joining Walk for Children in their local areas to plan and walk their own 5k routes, all while raising vital funds to support the NSPCC’s work.

In that time, Walk for Children has raised more £460k for the NSPCC, and has brought together over 3,400 fundraisers. Families and friends often use the walk – which usually takes place on the longest night of the year each December – as an opportunity to get together close to Christmas to have a fun, relaxing walk while raising funds for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, we’re really excited to be bringing Walk for Children to Leeds for the first time. The event hopes to attract hundreds of families to Roundhay Park on Sunday 8 December for a day of festive fun. Including a 5km walk, a 3km accessible route and an event ‘village’ creating a fun family event in the run-up to Christmas.

Childline’s 12 bases across the UK could benefit from funds raised by Walks for Children across the country.

It’s a vitally important service too, as our counsellors offer support and guidance to children everywhere, whenever they need it. On average, a child contacts Childline every 45 seconds, so it’s essential we are available around the clock every day.

Whether you can make it to Leeds on December 8 or would prefer to choose your own route on or around December 21, every pound you raise or donate will make a huge difference to Childline and the NSPCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not meet up with family and friends or take your dog for a stroll, bring a warm drink and help us be there to support young people whenever they need us.

You can sign up to take part in the Leeds Walk for Children now, here. If you can’t make it to Leeds or would rather organise your own Walk for Children, click here to sign up and receive a sponsorship pack with everything you need to make it happen.