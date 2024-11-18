Childline: Anti-Bullying Week encourages conversation about championing kindness as a sign of strength not weakness

It is vital parents, guardians, teachers and family members are mindful of the signs a child might display if they were being bullied.

Childline and its counsellors are here to offer support to young people whenever they need it and whatever they are going through.

In the last few days, Childline and the NSPCC have been supporting the Anti-Bullying Alliance’s Anti-Bullying Week, encouraging a national conversation about championing kindness as a sign of strength, not weakness.

In 2023/24, Childline delivered almost 8,000 counselling sessions to young people concerned about bullying. The vast majority related to bullying in person, but more than 900 involved online bullying.

Bullying can take on many different forms, and it can happen anywhere including in school, at home or online.

It’s important that campaigns such as Anti-Bullying Week exist, so we can continue the conversation of the effects this type of behaviour can have on children. It can make young people feel incredibly lonely, afraid and impact their mental wellbeing.

The world has changed, and bullying doesn’t stop at the playground gates any more, as social media and online gaming leaves young people vulnerable to bullying in their own home.

So it is vital that we are all mindful of the signs that a child might display if they were being bullied. They might not want to go to school or take part in normal activities, or become anxious or angry if you go near their phone or tablet. They might appear withdrawn, upset or angry at home, have problems sleeping or eating, and spend more or less time online than normal.

Signs of physical bullying could include bruises or other injuries, damaged belongings, a change in their school performance or fear of attending class, being nervous, losing confidence, or even bullying others.

If you’re worried your child is being bullied, talk to them and remind them they can speak to you about anything that upsets them. Show them how to report or block online messages but suggest time away from the app rather than taking away their device.

Most importantly, remind them it’s never their fault and they can always turn to Childline. We are always here for young people, no matter what the issue. Our trained counsellors will be here 24/7 over the phone and online at www.childline.org.uk