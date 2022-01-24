CHILDLINE ADVICE: ‘We hope to count on schools to help support Number Day’

Number Day, on February 4, is a way for teachers in primary and secondary schools across the UK to engage children in a day of fun maths-based events.

By taking part in these fun activities and games, schools will raise money to help us continue our important work to protect young people from abuse and support them with any issues they may face. They’ll also sneak in a little maths education too.

Childline is a lifeline for thousands of children every day and relies on public donations for the majority of its funding – we’ve got 1,200 volunteer counsellors across the UK and recently celebrated our 35th anniversary, and while it’s free for children to get in touch with us, it costs £4 for us to answer each contact.

Fundraising events like Number Day are essential to ensuring we can be at the end of the phone or online to support young people here and around the UK, so we’re calling on teachers across the region to sign up while there’s still time to get involved.

Everyone who signs up will receive everything they need to make their Number Day a success, including resources that can be used in the classroom, games and activities, along with tips and ideas on how to fundraise, and promotional resources.

Teachers will also get access to a range of games and tasks, details on how to help keep children safe from harm, how to support your school’s safeguarding, and online safety quizzes for pupils of all ages.

The pandemic has hit children and young people especially hard, so it’s vital that Childline can be there to offer support whenever they need it.

Only by fundraising through Number Day and other challenges on our website can we ensure children facing abuse, neglect or their mental health have free and easy access to support and advice.