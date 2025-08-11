Childline: Advice on supporting young people as they prepare for exam results

​It is important for young people experiencing anxiety about exam results to know that they aren’t on their own. Photo posed by models

As young people across the region prepare to receive their A-Level and GCSE results, it can be a tough time for teenagers.

Our Childline counsellors hear from young people concerned about the impact of their results on their mental health or pressure to achieve high grades.

Results day and the period running up to it can be such a tricky time for young people, as they face anxiety and uncertainty before and after they receive their results.

They also may experience trouble sleeping, low mood, a lack of self-confidence and in some cases suicidal thoughts and feelings.

It is important for young people who are experiencing anxiety about their exam results to know that they aren’t on their own.

It can seem to young people in this position like nobody else is feeling this way. But trying to deal with the stress of exam results on their own can often make the worry worse, so talking about it can really help.

As a parent, it is essential not to be dismissive of a child’s fears about their exam results. Remind them their results do not have to determine their life, and there are always paths available to them.

It’s important they know you’ll be there and help them whatever their results and let them know that failing is not the end of the world.

Try to help them think of healthy ways to cope with how they are feeling. Concentrating on activities that they enjoy such as reading, playing games, or listening to their favourite music could help them keep calm and take the focus off from worrying about what their results will be.

The Childline website offers practical advice on positive thinking, healthy coping strategies, and maintaining perspective during the wait for exam results. Young people can also find comfort in connecting with peers through Childline’s monitored message boards, where they can share experiences and support each other.

Childline’s trained counsellors are available around the clock for any young person feeling overwhelmed on 0800 1111 or via our 1-2-1 chat on the website at www.childline.org.uk