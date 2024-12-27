CHILDLINE ADVICE: Join our team in 2025

Childline is looking for people to join them in the New Year. Are you up to the challenge?

With Christmas behind us and 2025 steadily approaching, many of us will be considering some changes we might like to make in the New Year.

As always, exercise and activity will be high on many peoples’ lists, as will planning to visit new places or meet new people.

Some people will aim to be more charitable in 2025, and that could mean a variety of things, but becoming one of our Childline counsellors is a way to combine several of those aims.

Training with the service and joining a Childline team will allow you to meet new people while offering vital support to children across the UK as a counsellor.

Working from one of the service’s 12 bases, Childline is available around the clock with counsellors on hand every day to help young people deal with any problem, big or small.

Last year, Childline delivered almost 200,000 counselling sessions to children and young people with a range of different worries and concerns, with mental health the top concern for children.

On average, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds, so it is essential our counsellors are available on 0800 1111 or through the website, www.childline.org.uk, where children can also find helpful advice and resources.

In addition to the free helpline, children can also receive support through our 1-2-1 counsellor chat, moderated message boards and through emails, so a counselling role doesn’t necessarily have to include speaking on the phone.

All volunteers are given extensive training before they begin helping children, to ensure they’re ready for the role, and the teams are always there to support each other as well as the young people who contact the service.

There are so many ways to support the NSPCC in the New Year, and we would greatly appreciate your support in 2025. If you can’t donate time to support Childline, a small donation would also be very welcome. Just £4 could help one of our counsellors answer a call from a young person who desperately needs help.

To find out more about the various volunteering opportunities with the NSPCC, go to www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us