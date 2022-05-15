CHILDLINE ADVICE: Join Big Breaktime event and help put the fun in fundraising

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be an extra hour of play with pupils, staff and parents encouraged to give a small donation towards funding vital NSPCC projects.”

This will help us deliver our Childline service and support children across the country.

Childhood Day is the charity’s flagship fundraising event, when the public are encouraged to embrace their inner child, celebrating play to put the fun into fundraising.

As part of the celebration on June 10, schools and nurseries are urged to take part in The Big Breaktime - an extra hour of play with pupils, staff and parents encouraged to give a small donation towards funding vital NSPCC projects.

Our Childline counsellors know how important these projects are.

Thanks to the NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme, children in primary schools across the region have the knowledge and confidence to speak to trusted adults or Childline about anything that’s worrying them.

We know how important this confidence is for primary schoolchildren, because more than 5,600 of the 200,000 children who contacted Childline in 2020/21 with concerns about their mental or emotional health were aged 11 or under.

There’s also still time to take part in Ant and Dec’s Pass the Positivity project ahead of Childhood Day.

The award-winning presenters want children, families and teachers to share messages, poems or artwork that makes them feel positive.

The most inspiring submissions will be included in an installation at the launch of their first children’s book, Propa Happy, which also raises funds for the NSPCC.

There’s information and resources available at www.nspcc.org.uk on how to get involved through play, fundraising, donations or volunteering.

This Childhood Day, I hope you’ll be able to take a Big Breaktime and help us help children across the UK.

Everything you do will help us protect children from abuse.

Children like Emma, who was sexually and physically abused by her parents as a child.