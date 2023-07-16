CHILDLINE ADVICE: How to ease your child's anxiety over starting a new school

Starting a new school can be difficult and stressful for children.

Our Childline counsellors speak regularly to children who are anxious about making the change from primary to secondary, so it’s important to remind them that feeling nervous is normal and they’re not alone.

Every year, we hear from children who are worried about being bullied, having new teachers, or starting at a new school away from their primary school friends.

Some worry they might not be able to make new friends, that exams and homework will be too difficult or that they’ll struggle to find their way around a bigger school.

There are ways to help them prepare for the transition to secondary school.

You could speak to them and plan early how they’ll get to school each day.

If you’re taking them, work out what time they’ll need to be ready.

If they’re making their own way, work out the bus number and times, or the most direct route for them to walk, and maybe practice during the holidays.

Find out what they’ll need on day one – pens, pencils, a calculator, for example. Make sure they’ve got a copy of their lesson timetable so they know what to expect.

Suggest they write down any homework tasks and deadlines.

Reassure them that making friends gets easier once they get to know their classmates.

Suggest they practice speaking to new people clearly and confidently while looking them in the eye and smiling.

The Childline website has advice and suggestions on how to make friends, and our moderated message boards are a safe space to ask other young people how they’ve dealt with similar situations.

Changing schools is a big part of growing up and it’s easy for adults to forget just how challenging it can be.

Let your child know that however their first day goes, talking can help them cope or feel better and you’re there for them.