CHILDLINE ADVICE: Government must let young voices be heard

New Children at the Table campaign urges government to listen to children and young people.

​It’s an essential part of what we do, because we know that for some young people, just knowing that someone is listening can be enough to help.

As the country prepares for a General Election, the NSPCC, along with other leading children’s charities, is calling on all parties to ensure they do the same.

The Children’s Charities Coalition, consisting of Action for Children, Barnardo’s, The Children’s Society, National Children’s Bureau and the NSPCC, has launched the Children at the Table campaign which calls on future Governments to ensure the voices of the youngest and most vulnerable members of society are heard when future policies are developed.

The campaign calls for a commitment to improving children’s social care, investment in early intervention and family help services, giving children the chance of a safer, happier and healthier start, rather than relying on intervention when a family is in crisis. This will also reduce the number of children entering the care system and improve the lives of those who do.

Rebuilding the health visitor workforce, safeguarding the youngest children and expanding family hubs will help the next Government provide a lifeline to families and protect children before they come to harm.

Increasing the proportion of national wealth invested in babies, children and young people, backed by a commitment to eradicate child poverty once and for all will help thousands of families here in the North East and across the country.

Childline is here for young people whenever they need us. Whether they prefer to speak to us over the phone on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website, we will always listen to young people in distress.

Now, it’s time for party leaders to do the same and share the political will and national wealth so urgently needed to protect future generations across the UK.