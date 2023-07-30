News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

CHILDLINE ADVICE: Body image is one of the biggest concern for young people contacting our counsellors

​While the weather might not have been great recently, recent forecasts suggest warmer weather could be on its way, with many flocking to top up their tans and show off their summer wardrobe.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Body image is a big concern expressed by youngsters.Body image is a big concern expressed by youngsters.
Body image is a big concern expressed by youngsters.

Despite progress being made by brands showcasing a variety of shapes and sizes in advertising, body image is the eighth biggest concern for young people contacting our Childline counsellors.

Childline delivered 4,179 counselling sessions focusing on body image from April 2022 to March 2023, and 40% of those sessions took place during the summer months from June to September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It can be very concerning when children show signs of disliking their own body. For some, this may be a phase that comes with adolescence, but for others it can develop into serious conditions like eating disorders.

Some young people are fascinated by images on social media, where filters and camera trickery create what are often unrealistic and unobtainable looks. It’s possible that the person in the photograph looks very different in real life.

Most Popular

Parents and carers should remind children and young people that a lot of images we see online are not real, with many are altered via mobile apps or on Photoshop before they are shared publicly.

Whilst it’s important to stay healthy by eating well and getting plenty of exercise, it’s also important that young people understand this should be done to look after themselves, rather than try and obtain a body standard that could make them very unwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of us grew up disliking our hair, skin colour or weight or were embarrassed about wearing glasses or braces. And, with added pressure from other people, it can sometimes feel hard to accept and love ourselves for who we are.

Please remind young people that no one is perfect, and most people have felt this way about themselves at some point. It’s important to try not to compare themselves to others and focus on aspects of themselves they are happy with.

There is information about body image on the Childline website, and children can visit www.childline.org.uk or use our moderated message boards to speak to likeminded young people about their worries.

Related topics:Parents