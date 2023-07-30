CHILDLINE ADVICE: Body image is one of the biggest concern for young people contacting our counsellors

Body image is a big concern expressed by youngsters.

Despite progress being made by brands showcasing a variety of shapes and sizes in advertising, body image is the eighth biggest concern for young people contacting our Childline counsellors.

Childline delivered 4,179 counselling sessions focusing on body image from April 2022 to March 2023, and 40% of those sessions took place during the summer months from June to September.

It can be very concerning when children show signs of disliking their own body. For some, this may be a phase that comes with adolescence, but for others it can develop into serious conditions like eating disorders.

Some young people are fascinated by images on social media, where filters and camera trickery create what are often unrealistic and unobtainable looks. It’s possible that the person in the photograph looks very different in real life.

Parents and carers should remind children and young people that a lot of images we see online are not real, with many are altered via mobile apps or on Photoshop before they are shared publicly.

Whilst it’s important to stay healthy by eating well and getting plenty of exercise, it’s also important that young people understand this should be done to look after themselves, rather than try and obtain a body standard that could make them very unwell.

Many of us grew up disliking our hair, skin colour or weight or were embarrassed about wearing glasses or braces. And, with added pressure from other people, it can sometimes feel hard to accept and love ourselves for who we are.

Please remind young people that no one is perfect, and most people have felt this way about themselves at some point. It’s important to try not to compare themselves to others and focus on aspects of themselves they are happy with.