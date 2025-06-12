Buster, Teddy and George make positive steps

Jackawawa George.

​Following on from last week's success stories, this week we had news that Buster the chihuahua is to be adopted and his son Teddy to go out on trial with his new family.

You may remember the father and son came in together and due to dads heart murmur they were put into foster. After both having to have quite extensive dentals and Teddy's neutering which was a little more complicated due to him only having one descended testicle, the couple had made themselves very at home and it has to be said, were the perfect house guests. Although they got along well, we felt that Buster tended to overshadow Teddy, muscling in on his food and pushing to the front for fuss. With this in mind, we decided they would be better rehomed individually so Buster could get the one-to-one he craved and Teddy could really come into his own. We really feel they have both landed on their paws with their new homes.

Another little guy going out on trial this week is gorgeous George the jackawawa. George came in with his two littermates Holly and Rosie (Holly is looking for a new home, Rosie is currently in season).

As seems to be the norm with all the chihuahuas and jackawawas that come in to us, it was obvious they had not experienced the outside world and it was very scary.

When we first started to walk George, we would take another small dog with us to give him confidence. He would be very unsure of them to start with.

He would also panic when people walked past, planting his bottom down and refusing to move, however with some gentle persuasion he was soon walking past them, though he did like to have a quick check that they had definitely passed by.

We all have everything crossed that little George has a successful trial as he is such a favourite here due to his very affectionate nature. Good luck George!

*This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue.

