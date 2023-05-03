News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
9 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
11 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
16 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
16 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

BRIDGET PHILLIPSON: The cost of living crisis was created in Number 10 but is being paid for by ordinary people

Thirteen years of Conservative mismanagement has left our public services in disarray.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Bridget is blaming years of Tory mismanagement for the cost of living crisis.Bridget is blaming years of Tory mismanagement for the cost of living crisis.
Bridget is blaming years of Tory mismanagement for the cost of living crisis.

The NHS is without the doctors and nurses it needs. Hospitals are crumbling.

People are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment or an operation when they need one: in February 2023, 3,227 people in Sunderland waited more than 28 days for a GP appointment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trials are delayed for years because of the biggest courts backlog on record, with a record number of criminals getting off scot-free.

But it isn’t just our public services that are struggling.

Most Popular

People are paying the price with the Tory mortgage penalty and rising energy bills and food prices. Wages have stagnated and taxes for working people have risen.

Our childcare system is broken. All too often children are held back because of where they’re born, or by their circumstances and family background.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I have visited schools and colleges across our region and parents and staff are crying out for change.

As Shadow Education Secretary, I have campaigned long and hard for free breakfast clubs for every primary school child, to make sure that all children get the best start to their day, in addition to providing immediate support to families.

We understand that times are tough, and people need help now to get through this cost of living crisis. The Tories’ fingerprints are all over people’s struggling household budgets, and they’re happy to watch our communities work to live, not live to work.

That’s why Labour would freeze your council tax this year, funded by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We would keep your energy bills low, for good, by properly insulating 19 million homes.

And we need more doctors, not more non-doms.

That’s why we would close the non-dom tax loophole, so that money can be better spent on the biggest expansion of the NHS workforce in a generation, and free breakfast clubs in every primary school.

I am proud of our city and our region. We have real potential; the Conservatives just don’t want to unlock it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For too long, this Tory government has left people out of pocket and prioritised the wealthiest 1%, rather than put working people first.

Labour under Keir Starmer would make different choices, bringing down the cost of living, and building the better Britain we all want to see.

Related topics:NHSPeople