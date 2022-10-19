BRIDGET PHILLIPSON: Only the Labour Party has a positive vision for our community and our country

“We will introduce breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England, helping every child to achieve and thrive.”

This is a Tory crisis made in Downing Street, but it’s working people who are paying for it with soaring mortgage costs and higher prices. This government has no credibility and can’t be trusted to fix the chaos it has caused.

Meanwhile, Labour has been setting out policies that will have a real, positive impact on people up and down the country. The last few weeks have proven that a strong economy is not built on tax cuts for the richest. A strong economy is built on empowering working people. We need a fresh start, and it’s no surprise that the Chair of Tesco has said that Labour is the only team on the field when it comes to a plan for economic growth.

A Labour government will transform public services, from the NHS and fighting crime to education and childcare. And crucially, we’re spelling out how we will fund these changes.

It’s essential that young people across schools and colleges in our community leave education ready for work and ready for life. And my recent letterbox survey highlighted widespread concern amongst constituents with children about the rising cost of childcare.

That’s why I recently set out Labour’s plan to create an education system where our children come first.

We will build a modern childcare system that provides comprehensive support from the end of parental leave right to the end of primary school, helping parents to get to work and work the jobs they choose.

As the first step towards that system, we will introduce breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England, helping every child to achieve and thrive.

And we will end tax breaks for private schools and recruit thousands more teachers, to help children excel in science and maths, and provide access to sport, art, music, and drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country has had enough of the damage the Tories have done.