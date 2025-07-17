Bridget Phillipson MP: We are building on the legacy of Sure Start to give children the best start in life

Labour is rolling out Best Start Family Hubs to build on the Sure Start programme. Photo posed by models

I believe children growing up in our community deserve the best start in life – nothing less.

For too long under the system run by the Conservatives, postcodes dictated the support available to families.

Thousands of parents were cut off from vital community support networks and specialist services, left to navigate the challenges of parenthood alone. This had a devastating impact on children’s life chances, with early development, wellbeing and future opportunities all in jeopardy.

But after only a year in government, Labour is rolling out Best Start Family Hubs to make life easier for families and support children to achieve and thrive – building on the success of the last Labour government’s Sure Start programme.

Sure Start revolutionised family and community services. I saw firsthand how it helped level the playing field for children, transforming their lives by putting in place family support in the earliest years of life.

Children who lived within a short distance of a Sure Start centre for their first five years were 0.9 percentage points more likely to achieve five good GCSEs at grades age 16.

That is how crucial the early years are. That is why Labour is determined to deliver a sea change in how the Government approaches them, to give every child the best start in life.

Our Best Start Family Hubs will help drive this change.

They will act as a one stop shop for parents seeking a range of support, including on breastfeeding, housing issues or children’s early development and language.

They will reassure families that they have convenient access to support in their local area or can be efficiently connected to specialist local services, and they will provide spaces for new parents to meet one another.

They will join the range of policies Labour has put in place to make life easier for families in Houghton and Sunderland South – free breakfast clubs, expanding free school meal eligibility, 30 hours of government-funded childcare and bringing down the cost of school uniforms.

They will help deliver on our mission to make sure a record share of children – tens of thousands more each year – are school-ready by age five.

And they will roll out in every local authority by April next year.

That is the difference a Labour government makes.

A Labour government has delivered for working families before, and it is this Labour government that is delivering for them again.

Through our Plan for Change, we are giving every child the opportunities they need to achieve and thrive.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​