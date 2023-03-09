BRIDGET PHILLIPSON MP: The Conservative legacy on crime is criminals being let off and victims being let down

Everyone has a right to feel safe and secure in their own home and in our community. But the Conservatives are soft on crime, and victims are paying the price.

Despite the hard work of local police, too often, I hear from local parents worrying about their children playing in the park; from older residents worrying about leaving their homes after dark; from small businesses worrying they will be targeted by thieves or vandals.

Tragically, knife crime blights our country, women feel less safe on the streets and anti-social behaviour continues to ruin lives without consequence.

When things go wrong, too often no one comes, nothing is done and there are no consequences for law-breakers.

The Conservatives are missing in action in the fight against crime.

In our region, the number of neighbourhood police has collapsed by 43% since 2010.

As a result of police disappearing from our streets, communities feel under threat. And it’s no wonder why.

The most recent crime statistics show that across England and Wales, our region has seen the largest increase in robberies and second largest increase in knife crime since 2015.

Trials are delayed for years because we have the biggest courts backlog on record.

The charge rate has declined for every single crime type, meaning a record number of criminals are getting off scot-free.

Sexual offences have hit record highs but action against rapists has plummeted, with victims suffering from their ordeal for years whilst bravely pursuing justice.

The Conservatives have turned their backs on communities like ours, having run down our vital public services and undermined respect for the rule of law.

Conservative Prime Ministers have broken the law in office and undermined respect in local communities.

Labour is the party of law and order. The next Labour government will prevent crime, punish criminals and protect communities.

Keir Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service – locking up serious criminals and terrorists and standing up for victims and their families.

Labour will relentlessly uphold the rule of law and keep communities safe.

We will prevent crime by putting 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets.

We will punish anti-social behaviour offenders with tougher sentences.

We will protect communities with more police, more action to stop young people being drawn into crime, more prosecutions and by standing up for victims.