Bridget Phillipson MP: It’s time to unite our party to deliver the change our country needs

Bridget Phillipson MP at the recent official opening of the Pennywell Fellowship bringing together six Pennywell schools joining forces with employers, charities and public services.

I’ve put myself forward as a candidate for the Deputy Leadership of the Labour Party, to deliver for working people. I want to let constituents know why.

I grew up on a tough street of council houses in Washington, just me and my Mam, and made it all the way to the Cabinet. I’m a working-class woman, proud of my background and upbringing here in the North East – always.

I’m more motivated than ever to deliver better life chances for working people, in Sunderland and across the country.

In my first year in government, I’ve taken on vested interests to deliver for children in our community – and even as those powerful forces threw everything at me, I have never taken a backwards step.

I will bring that same determination to the role of Deputy Leader.

My roots run deep into our region’s working-class communities, from the shipbuilders on the Wear to the former pit villages I now represent. These roots are at the core of my politics.

Many in Sunderland know the dangers posed by the populist right. I’ve fought them in the North East in their many different versions over the years – and I’ve beaten them.

I’ve beaten them while staying true to my Labour values. As Deputy Leader, I want to beat them right across the country.

I have no time for infighting. It’s time for Labour to come together to deliver on the priorities that voters in Sunderland elected us to deliver.

Yes, we’ve made mistakes – that’s government – but the last thing our country needs is for our party to turn in on itself.

Instead, we must unite to face down the biggest challenge facing our region: child poverty.

Tackling child poverty is why I came into politics, it’s what drives my ambition to spread opportunity and deliver better life chances for working people.

And that is exactly what I’m doing in government: in just a year, I’ve delivered free breakfast clubs and school based nurseries, making childcare more accessible and affordable.

I’ve revived Sure Start and secured Free School Meals for half a million more children.

But we need to go further.

I have a seat at the Cabinet table, I am best placed to drive forward Labour’s moral mission to give children growing up in our country the best start in life.

It’s time to unite our party to deliver the change our country needs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​