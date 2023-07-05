BRIDGET PHILLIPSON: Labour will spread opportunity and help every child thrive

"We’ll deliver better early years education to ensure children come to school ready to learn."

Everyone should have the opportunity to make the most of their ability with careers open to all, enabling them to do what they do best and love most.

We should all have the same opportunity to enjoy a good life, with a good job and a secure home. Those are the foundations of a high standard of living.

That security gives families the chance to get on.

But thirteen years of Conservative government has eroded that security and denied families those opportunities.

Under the Tories, our economy is flatlining, our labour and housing markets don’t work and families are running to stand still.

Too many people who work hard and play their part still struggle to build the life they want for themselves and their family

They struggle to realise the hope that their children will have a better life than them.

Education is the cornerstone of that secure foundation.

But too many young people are not being equipped to seize greater opportunity.

While the Conservatives continue favour the talents of the few, Labour will spread opportunity and help every child thrive in a fast-changing world.

Children and families need the leadership in education that Labour will provide, not more drift from the Conservatives.

Labour will drive high and rising standards for young people from the crucial early years, right through the end of secondary school and beyond.

Labour will pursue transformational education reform because Labour is the party of high standards.

We’ll deliver better early years education to ensure children come to school ready to learn.

We’ll roll out breakfast clubs for every primary school pupil in England, so that children get the best start to their day.

We’ll recruit thousands more qualified, expert teachers to drive higher standards in schools.

We’ll strengthen our inspection system to partner teachers and parents in the push for better, for every child.

We’ll provide better information, advice and guidance for young people, setting them off on good pathways with clear prospects.

We’ll deliver more training opportunities and high-quality apprenticeships so people can gain new skills, access better jobs and grow our economy.

We will do this because we believe excellence is for everyone.

That is how Labour will build a new age of opportunity in an ever-changing world.