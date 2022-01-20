BRIDGET PHILLIPSON: It’s clear: for this Government children are an afterthought!

From dishing out government contracts to friends and donors of the Conservative party, to lavishly refurbishing Number 10 with a party donor’s money, Boris Johnson continues to take the British public for fools.

The latest scandal happened on 20 May 2020. On that day, for most people, “going out” meant popping out of the house for a walk - alone.

But not for the Prime Minister. That day, he attended a party with invites sent to over 100 members of staff at Number 10.

At the time this party took place, key workers on the frontline were working round the clock to keep us all safe.

People suffered loneliness and loss in unimaginably tough circumstances.

I received emails from people in our community sharing heart-breaking stories of how they were unable to see family when they needed them most.

Children were unable to go to school, but at Number 10, the Prime Minister and his team were sitting together to enjoy a suitcase full of booze.

The Prime Minister threw out his own recovery chief’s plans to help children recover last year.

His national tutoring scheme to make up for covid learning loss is reaching a tiny fraction of its target pupils.

And right now, in the middle of winter, children are sitting in their coats with all the windows open because so many classrooms lack any better ventilation solution.

This week, the Education Secretary went out of his way to defend the indefensible actions of the Prime Minister, but he won’t put the same effort into supporting children after two years of disruption to their education.

It’s clear that for this Government, children are an afterthought.

Instead, the Government is busy pouring its energy into defending a Prime Minister who met with bereaved families that lost loved ones to Covid-19 in the same garden where he partied as hundreds of people were dying of the virus each day.

A Prime Minister who does not respect the rules that he imposes on the public is not fit to run the country. It’s as simple as that.