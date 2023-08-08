'Operation Seabird' day to help protect Sunderland's coastal wildlife

Roker

The RSPCA is teaming up with Northumbria Police and partnership SeaScapes to organise a day of action in aid of Sunderland's coastal wildlife.

The event at Roker Harbour on Wednesday, August 9, is being held to promote greater understanding, encourage responsible behaviour around marine wildlife and habitats and celebrate what wonderful things there are to see and do on our coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation said the 'Operation Seabird' action days give the public an opportunity to talk to different organisations about what they can do to reduce marine disturbance in their local community.

Partners will also be promoting water safety, and a beach clean will be held with police and fire cadets, who will be bringing their community vans and vehicles along.

Geoff Edmond, lead wildlife officer for the RSPCA, said: “Operation Seabird continues to provide an important opportunity for organisations to come together to raise public awareness about how simple changes can help to protect our beautiful coastline.

"Whilst we want people to enjoy seeing the wonderful array of wildlife we have, it’s really important to maintain a safe distance so it isn’t disturbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working in partnership with Northumbria Police and Seascapes to organise this event is very welcome.”

Sergeant Pete Baker of Northumbria Police said: “We are privileged to see a varied amount of marine wildlife around our area.

"While we know most people show care and respect towards animals on our region’s coastlines, it is important that everyone is aware of how their behaviour could impact them.

“Operation Seabird is all about education and brings together a whole host of expertise so we can raise further awareness about the sensitivities that creatures in our waters can face.

"Through positive engagement, we can work together with the public to ensure that all marine wildlife can remain undisturbed in their natural habitats.