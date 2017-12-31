One taken to hospital after kitchen fire

One person was taken to hospital after an unattended chip pan set fire to a kitchen.

Fourteen firefighters from Sunderland, Marley Park and North Moor community fire stations attended the incident at an address in Duncan Street, Sunderland, at around 9.45pm last night.

The occupant was led to safety and given oxygen by the fire brigade before paramedics arrived.

They were taken by ambulance to the Royal Sunderland Hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

The kitchen suffered 20% severe fire damage and 80% smoke damage.