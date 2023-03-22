News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
4 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
4 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
19 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change

One person treated at scene as rush hour collision causes chaos for Sunderland drivers

One person required treatment by paramedics and commuters faced rush hour delays after a collision in Sunderland.

By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT

Emergency services were called to the junction of Chester Road and Kayll Road, near Sunderland Royal Hospital this morning, Wednesday, March 22.

A North East Ambuance Service spokesperson said: “At 7.55 this morning, one of our crews witnessed a road traffic collision on Chester Road, Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They treated and discharged a patient at the scene.”

The collision occurred at the junction of Chester Road and Kayll Road
The collision occurred at the junction of Chester Road and Kayll Road
The collision occurred at the junction of Chester Road and Kayll Road
Most Popular

Bus company Go North East Tweeted that it had to reroute services to avoid the scene.

SunderlandEmergency services