One person treated at scene as rush hour collision causes chaos for Sunderland drivers
One person required treatment by paramedics and commuters faced rush hour delays after a collision in Sunderland.
By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT
Emergency services were called to the junction of Chester Road and Kayll Road, near Sunderland Royal Hospital this morning, Wednesday, March 22.
A North East Ambuance Service spokesperson said: “At 7.55 this morning, one of our crews witnessed a road traffic collision on Chester Road, Sunderland.
"They treated and discharged a patient at the scene.”
Bus company Go North East Tweeted that it had to reroute services to avoid the scene.