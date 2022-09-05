News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

One person taken to hospital as car overturns on A690 near Houghton Cut

One person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned on a busy section of the A690 .

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:14 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:19 am

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to scene on the eastbound carriageway at the top of Houghton Cut.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person had been taken to hospital: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A690 in Houghton Le Spring at 7.21am this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the road had now full reopened to traffic: “Shortly before 7.30am today, Monday, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A690 near to Houghton Cut.

Most Popular

“It was reported that the car had collided with the central reservation which caused it to go on its side. Emergency services attended the scene where the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

“The road has since been cleared.”

The accident has happened on the A690 at Houghton
Northumbria PoliceNorth East Ambulance ServiceEmergency services