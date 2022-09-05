One person taken to hospital as car overturns on A690 near Houghton Cut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to scene on the eastbound carriageway at the top of Houghton Cut.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person had been taken to hospital: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A690 in Houghton Le Spring at 7.21am this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the road had now full reopened to traffic: “Shortly before 7.30am today, Monday, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A690 near to Houghton Cut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was reported that the car had collided with the central reservation which caused it to go on its side. Emergency services attended the scene where the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

“The road has since been cleared.”