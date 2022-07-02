Loading...

One person taken to hospital after North East Air Ambulance lands at Roker Beach

One person was taken to hospital after the North East Air Ambulance was called to an emergency on the coast at Sunderland.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:30 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

According to air ambulance controllers, a request to dispatch the service’s critical care team was received at 8.55am yesterday, Saturday, July 2.

Airborne paramedics arrived at the scene, at Roker Beach, just minutes later, at 9.06am.

No critical care interventions were required and the patient was instead taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after being taken ill at the seafront: "We were called to a medical incident at Roker beach at 8.45am yesterday morning.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up to our newsletter

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Air ambulance crew at Roker Beach, Sunderland
An air ambulance crew was on the scene within minutes of being alerted to the incident.
The air ambulance was also assisted by the North East Ambulance Service.
North East Ambulance ServiceSunderlandGreat North Air Ambulance