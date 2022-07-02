One person taken to hospital after North East Air Ambulance lands at Roker Beach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to air ambulance controllers, a request to dispatch the service’s critical care team was received at 8.55am yesterday, Saturday, July 2.

Airborne paramedics arrived at the scene, at Roker Beach, just minutes later, at 9.06am.

No critical care interventions were required and the patient was instead taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after being taken ill at the seafront: "We were called to a medical incident at Roker beach at 8.45am yesterday morning.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Air ambulance crew at Roker Beach, Sunderland

