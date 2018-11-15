One person taken to hospital after crash on A19

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A19 this morning.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a blue Peugeot crashed into the central reservation barrier on the A19 northbound near to the Wynyard turn off at around 8.10am.

The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but one person was taken by road ambulance to North Tees Hospital.

Police confirmed that the road was closed for a short while, including the northbound exit slip to the A689, but both have since been reopened and traffic is said to be flowing.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19.

"We dispatched our Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and the air ambulance to treat one patient.

"He was taken by paramedic ambulance to North Tees Hospital. "

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "The air ambulance was called at 8.15am to the A19 near Wolviston following reports of a road traffic collision.

"The air ambulance arrived at 8.30am."