One person taken to hospital after collision on A19 in Sunderland
Paramedics have taken one person to hospital after a collision on the A19 in Sunderland.
Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the southbound carriageway between the A1231 Sunderland Highway and the A183 Chester Road – the Hylton viaduct section of the dual carriageway – shortly after lunchtime today, Sunday, February 20.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said a paramedic crew had been sent to the scene and one patient had been taken to hospital.
“We received a call at 1.05pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision,” he said.
"One paramedic crew attended and we have taken one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the service had sent appliances from its Marley Park, Sunderland Central and Farringdon stations to the scene but crews had not been required to take any action.
Northumbria Police has also been contacted for comment.