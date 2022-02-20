Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the southbound carriageway between the A1231 Sunderland Highway and the A183 Chester Road – the Hylton viaduct section of the dual carriageway – shortly after lunchtime today, Sunday, February 20.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said a paramedic crew had been sent to the scene and one patient had been taken to hospital.

“We received a call at 1.05pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One paramedic crew attended and we have taken one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the service had sent appliances from its Marley Park, Sunderland Central and Farringdon stations to the scene but crews had not been required to take any action.

Northumbria Police has also been contacted for comment.

The collision occurred on the A19 between the A1231 and the A183 Chester Road on Sunday, February 20.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come.