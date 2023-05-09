One person taken to hospital after collision between car and ambulance in Sunderland

The crash happened at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way, next to the Northern Spire bridge, this morning, Tuesday, May 9.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson confirmed one of its vehicles had been involved: “We were called at 09.31am to a road traffic collision between a car and an ambulance on the A1231 between Wessington Way and Castletown Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Damage to the ambulance

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said there had been no serious injuries: “At 9.30am today, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1231 Wessington Way at the junction with Castletown Way.

“It was reported that a car and an ambulance had collided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.

“The vehicles were removed from the scene a short time later.”

The collision occurred at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way

It was the second collision of the day on the city’s roads which resulted in a patent being hospitalised, following a crash near Shiney Row around an hour earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.15am, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A182 at Shiney Row.

“Emergency services attended and no-one involved in the collision is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“A section of the road which was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles has now re-opened.”

One person was taken to hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic accident on the A183 Washington highway.