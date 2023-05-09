News you can trust since 1873
One person taken to hospital after collision between car and ambulance in Sunderland

One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a car and ambulance in Sunderland.

By Kevin Clark
Published 9th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:27 BST

The crash happened at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way, next to the Northern Spire bridge, this morning, Tuesday, May 9.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson confirmed one of its vehicles had been involved: “We were called at 09.31am to a road traffic collision between a car and an ambulance on the A1231 between Wessington Way and Castletown Way.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Damage to the ambulanceDamage to the ambulance
Damage to the ambulance
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said there had been no serious injuries: “At 9.30am today, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1231 Wessington Way at the junction with Castletown Way.

“It was reported that a car and an ambulance had collided.

Emergency services and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.

“The vehicles were removed from the scene a short time later.”

The collision occurred at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown WayThe collision occurred at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way
The collision occurred at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way

It was the second collision of the day on the city’s roads which resulted in a patent being hospitalised, following a crash near Shiney Row around an hour earlier.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.15am, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A182 at Shiney Row.

“Emergency services attended and no-one involved in the collision is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“A section of the road which was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles has now re-opened.”

One person was taken to hospitalOne person was taken to hospital
One person was taken to hospital
A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic accident on the A183 Washington highway.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

