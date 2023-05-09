One person taken to hospital after collision between car and ambulance in Sunderland
One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a car and ambulance in Sunderland.
The crash happened at the junction of Wessington Way and Castletown Way, next to the Northern Spire bridge, this morning, Tuesday, May 9.
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson confirmed one of its vehicles had been involved: “We were called at 09.31am to a road traffic collision between a car and an ambulance on the A1231 between Wessington Way and Castletown Way.
"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said there had been no serious injuries: “At 9.30am today, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1231 Wessington Way at the junction with Castletown Way.
“It was reported that a car and an ambulance had collided.
“Emergency services and no-one was found to have suffered serious injuries.
“The vehicles were removed from the scene a short time later.”
It was the second collision of the day on the city’s roads which resulted in a patent being hospitalised, following a crash near Shiney Row around an hour earlier.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.15am, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A182 at Shiney Row.
“Emergency services attended and no-one involved in the collision is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
“A section of the road which was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles has now re-opened.”
A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 8.34am to a road traffic accident on the A183 Washington highway.
"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."