One person taken to hospital after 999 call to Home Bargains in Sunderland
Emergency services attended a Sunderland shop after reports of a person unwell.
Paramedics were called to Home Bargains in Trimdon Street just after 12.30pm on Friday (October 14) following reports of a patient unwell outside the store. They were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 12:39 today to reports of a patient unwell outside Home Bargains on Trimdon Street in Sunderland, We dispatched two ambulance crews and took the patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."