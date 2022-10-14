News you can trust since 1873
One person taken to hospital after 999 call to Home Bargains in Sunderland

Emergency services attended a Sunderland shop after reports of a person unwell.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Paramedics were called to Home Bargains in Trimdon Street just after 12.30pm on Friday (October 14) following reports of a patient unwell outside the store. They were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 12:39 today to reports of a patient unwell outside Home Bargains on Trimdon Street in Sunderland, We dispatched two ambulance crews and took the patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Two ambulance crews were dispatched to Home Bargains in Sunderland.
