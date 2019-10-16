One motorist sent to hospital after seven-vehicle crash approaching White Mare Pool roundabout
Emergency services attended a crash involving seven cars near White Mare Pool roundabout and one patient has been sent to hospital.
Police were called at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, October 16 to reports of a crash involving seven cars on the A194 northbound on the approach to the White Mare Pool roundabout.
At the time of the incident, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed. Nobody is thought to be seriously injured.
“Motorists are advised there will be increased congestion in the area as a clean-up operation continues and are asked to use an alternative route if possible.”
North East Ambulance Service sent a double crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and hazardous area response teams to the scene.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “One patient was taken to South Tyneside Hospital.”
This motorist’s injuries are currently unknown.
At around 5.30pm, the seven vehicles involved were moved into one lane on the road for recovery and lane two was opened.