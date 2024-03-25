Once upon a time Washington Academy celebrated their pop up library on World Storytelling Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Washington Academy, part of Consilium Academies, is celebrating the success of its pop up community library this World Storytelling Day (20th March) The academy is hosting staff and books from the town’s library as it undergoes a six-month refurbishment.

The pop-up library is open to the public at times when students are not in school and is also accommodating scheduled visits from local primary schools and care homes. Members of the public can come along between 3pm and 5pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Storytelling Day began back in 1991 in Sweden as Alla berättares dag (All Storytellers Day) and it was celebrated at the time of the March equinox. The celebration was soon picked up around the world and the aim of the day is to celebrate the art of oral storytelling, with as many people as possible around the world telling and listening to stories in their own languages on the same day.

The academy has had two visits from Usworth Primary since the library opened, with a selection of Washington’s Literacy Leaders reading with the pupils. During the visit last Wednesday, the primary students received copies of the World Book Day books.

Washington Academy has also given away 47 Book Trust packs they donated to the academy as 'Babysitting Packs' for students who have family members who are 0 months - 1 year and 1-2 years with the list of students requesting these continuing to grow.

The library staff have also been running sessions with the Literacy Leaders to support them in continuing the development of the school library by providing continued technical support and training.

