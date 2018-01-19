When are the 2018 bank holidays?

January. It's a dreary old month - and it certainly has you reaching for your calendar and making exciting plans for the year ahead.

You're counting down to the weekend even more than usual - and the next bank holiday feels like it's years in the future.

Don't worry though, it'll be here before you know it!

So grab your diary and make a note of these (and perhaps get the umbrella to hand, because it's bound to rain).

Upcoming bank holidays in England and Wales

Good Friday: March 30

Easter Monday: April 2

Early May bank holiday (Monday): May 7

Spring bank holiday (Monday): May 28

Summer bank holiday (Monday): August 27

Christmas Day (Tuesday): December 25

Boxing Day (Wednesday): December 26