When are the 2018 bank holidays?

January. It's a dreary old month - and it certainly has you reaching for your calendar and making exciting plans for the year ahead.
You're counting down to the weekend even more than usual - and the next bank holiday feels like it's years in the future.
Don't worry though, it'll be here before you know it!
So grab your diary and make a note of these (and perhaps get the umbrella to hand, because it's bound to rain).
Upcoming bank holidays in England and Wales
Good Friday: March 30
Easter Monday: April 2
Early May bank holiday (Monday): May 7
Spring bank holiday (Monday): May 28
Summer bank holiday (Monday): August 27
Christmas Day (Tuesday): December 25
Boxing Day (Wednesday): December 26