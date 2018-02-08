Sunderland rated as having some of Britain’s least hygienic public toilets

Would you spend a penny in a public toilet?

Well, if you're caught short while out and about in Sunderland, the city's public toilets have not been handed a good rating.

A survey of 2,500 Brits has named the best public and worst public toilets in the UK- and Wearside's water closets score only 3.4 out of 10 on the hygiene scale.

Carried out by Soap Supplier, the research used a 10-point rating that takes into consideration a toilet's cleanliness and hygiene.

Sunderland may have been near the bottom of the barrel, but it wasn't the worst in the UK .

That title went to Lisburn, Northern Ireland, scoring 2.1 out of 10.

Overall, the UK's public toilets have scored 3.9/10.

Worcester is home to the best public toilets, scoring 6.7/10. We're not sure whether that's something to be proud of or not ...