'So proud to be a Sunderland supporter' - Your praise for football fans who helped pensioner buy his Wembley ticket

"Mackem fans are the best".

Dozens of you have been getting in touch to share your love for Sunderland supporters who jumped in to help a fellow fan secure his seat at Wembley.

Alf Robson, who is 87, is a life-long Black Cat but was having trouble getting sorted with a ticket for the Checkatrade Trophy final and did not want to miss it.

After reaching out to some fellow fans while at the Hedworth Hall, South Shields, Alf was left speechless when the lads got his ticket booked and footed the bill themselves.



The 87-year-old shared his thanks on BBC Newcastle's Total Sport - with many others joining in to shower praise on the kind-hearted fans who made his day.

Here are some of your messages from our social media pages:

Bryan Ridley: "Absolutely fantastic you two give yourselves a big pat on the back."

Elisa Conlin: "Awww how canny is this man, I filled up reading this."

Julie Dixon: "Brill story a lovely gesture."

Jacqui Robinson Troupe: "Fantastic I'm so happy for that man, well done two lads so kind of you."

Michael Thoms: "Awesome this lads, take a bow and well done."

Carol Fulton: "Love this, brought tears to my eyes and so proud to be a Sunderland supporter."

Louise Amer: "It's not all bad in Sunderland, faith in humanity restored .... well done to the lads that helped get this man to Wembley."

Joy Hamilton: "Lovely story. Mackem fans are the best. Well done lads."

Michelle Shee: "In tears we gave some wonderful people in Sunderland and we shouldn't forget."

Billy Robinson: "Brilliant well done to all that made this gentleman's dream come true, there are still some good people about."

Lisa Michelle Dunn: "Simply the best."

Sarah Murray: "Shows we have the best hearts in the world and so friendly too, well done."

Tom Martin: "Definitely a nice touch. Nice to know that some people do still have it in their hearts to show a random act of kindness such as this."

Mark Safc Greatrex: "Thank you to the supporters, top guys."

