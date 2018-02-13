How to make the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday

Elastic waistbands at the ready - one of the most treat-filled days of the year has arrived.
Today is Pancake Day - and however you have them, the choices are endless.
Sweet or savoury? Lemon and sugar, or chocolate? Or something totally different altogether?
The Pancake Kitchen in Seaham has helped us out with a fail-safe recipe for you to try at home tonight.
It'll tickle the taste buds - and here's how you can try it out for yourself.
Ingredients for approximately 10 pancakes:
110g plain flour
Pinch of salt
Two eggs
200mls of milk mixed with 75mls water
50g of melted butter.
Method:
Sieve the flour
Add salt
Whisk eggs and milk in gradually
Add butter
Sieve mix to remove lumps and bubbles
Pour onto piping hot pan.
Flip when bubbles start to appear on surface.
Serve and top with a high grade maple syrup and good quality vanilla ice cream
Top with icing sugar.
*Thanks to The Pancake Kitchen in Seaham for sharing this great recipe! Let us know how you get on on social media.