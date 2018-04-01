How many of these Sunderland Echo April Fools' jokes do you remember?

Everyone loves a good old April Fools' joke, don't they?

So in honour of this laughable day, April 1, we've taken a look back through the Echo archive to find some of our side-splitting stories from years gone by.

Did any of our old April Fools' jokes trick you?

How many of them do you remember?

For last year's April Fools' prank, we reported that Sunderland's newest bridge, Northern Spire, was to be painted black and white in a fight-back against rogue drones.

Read more: New black and white look for Sunderland's new Wear crossing



Some of our other rib-ticklers (and indeed, eye-rollers) from years gone by include reporting that Sunderland was to be absorbed into a new boundary of "Greater Tyneside", a wind turbine-powered car was to be produced in the city and that "Echo man" was to be given a prize place atop Sunderland Empire.

Did any of these April Fools' jokes catch you out? We best start thinking of some inspiration for next year ...