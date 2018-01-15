Can you help us find Sunderland's viral nightclub dancer?

She set the internet on fire this weekend - but do you know the identity of Sunderland's trendiest nightclub dancer?

The search is on to find a woman who became a social media sensation thanks to her epic moves on the dancefloor.

A short video, believed to have been recorded in the city's Arizona, Holmeside, shows a woman giving it her all in the nightclub with a series of teddy-bear rolls to Destiny's Child's Bootylicious.

She finishes the sequence with a salute to her adoring fans, who clap and dance along with her in the clip.

The footage, recorded on Snapchat in the early hours of Saturday and shared on Twitter by user Micky Jones (@MJJ93_) has been the talk of the weekend.

And we'd love to meet the woman herself!

