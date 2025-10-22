placeholder image
Nurses and campaigners arrive at Newcastle County Court ahead of landmark trans NHS hearing

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:45 BST

A group of nurses and campaigners have arrived at court ahead of a landmark hearing.

Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital this morning arrived at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court.

The case, which started this morning, centres around County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitting a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female-only staff changing rooms.

1. Dated: 22/10/2025 Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital arrive at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court this morning (WED) after County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitted a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female only staff changing rooms. Pictured (L-R) Annice Grundy, Lisa Lockey, Jane Peveller, Karen Danson, Carly Hoy, Tracey Hooper and Bethany Hutchinson See story North News

