Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital this morning arrived at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court.
The case, which started this morning, centres around County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitting a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female-only staff changing rooms.
See the pictures below...
1. Dated: 22/10/2025
Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital arrive at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court this morning (WED) after County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitted a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female only staff changing rooms.
Pictured (L-R) Annice Grundy, Lisa Lockey, Jane Peveller, Karen Danson, Carly Hoy, Tracey Hooper and Bethany Hutchinson
See story North News
North News & Pictures Ltd
2. Dated: 22/10/2025
Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital arrive at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court this morning (WED) after County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitted a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female only staff changing rooms.
Pictured (L-R) Carly Hoy, Karen Danson, Annice Grundy, Jane Peveller, Tracey Hooper, Lisa Lockey, and Bethany Hutchinson
See story North News
North News & Pictures Ltd
3. Dated: 22/10/2025
Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital arrive at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court this morning (WED) after County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitted a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female only staff changing rooms.
Pictured (L-R) Karen Danson, Carly Hoy, Annice Grundy, Jane Peveller, Tracey Hooper, Lisa Lockey, and Bethany Hutchinson
See story North News
North News & Pictures Ltd
4. Dated: 22/10/2025
Seven nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital arrive at a landmark employment tribunal at Newcastle County Court this morning (WED) after County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust permitted a male staff member, identifying as female and known as Rose, to access female only staff changing rooms.
Pictured (L-R) Annice Grundy, Lisa Lockey, Jane Peveller, Karen Danson, Carly Hoy, Tracey Hooper and Bethany Hutchinson
See story North News
North News & Pictures Ltd