Numbers add up for Sunderland school as it’s ranked in top 1% nationally for maths

A Sunderland school is celebrating being praised after being named in the top 1% nationally for maths.

Staff and students at Hudson Road Primary School are overjoyed at being ranked so high.

Striving together to ensure all children get the best possible start in life Cathy Westgate

In its outstanding Key Stage 2 SATs results 100% of pupils reached or exceeded the national expected standard in maths.

Following the school’s achievements, Schools Minister Nick Gibb contacted Cathy Westgate, the headteacher of the Villiers Street school, to offer his congratulations.

He said: “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary fluency in mathematics to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this to all pupils.”

Mrs Westgate said: “I’m thrilled that our achievements have been recognised as they are really something to be celebrated.

“The fantastic results are due to the passionate staff at Hudson Road, hardworking children, supportive parents and governors – striving together to ensure all children get the best possible start in life.”

Praise from the Schools Minister comes on top of celebrations of a good Ofsted report for Hudson Road Primary School in January.

Inspectors said the school was good overall with outstanding provision for pupils’ personal development and welfare.

Simon Marshall, director for education at Together for Children, who visited the school to congratulate pupils and teachers, said: “The results reflect a fantastic achievement by Hudson Road Primary School, and it was a pleasure to visit the school and congratulate everyone personally.

“Thanks to the hard work of primary school teachers and support staff at Hudson Road and across the city, as well as the pupils themselves, our children are leaving primary school well prepared to continue their education at secondary school and enjoy future success.

“As a city we should be proud.”

Coun Louise Farthing, portfolio holder for children’s services at Sunderland City Council, said: “My congratulations go to all of the students and their teachers and support staff at Hudson Road.

“This is a fantastic result for the school and is clearly paving the way for future success stories. Well done all.”